Carroll noticed that one person was still in the passenger seat of the BMW and he approached the car, telling the man to get out. At first he couldn't get the car door open, and Suge Knight then got out. He's "running around yelling, blood flying out of the side of his head but he's acting like he's not hurt at all," Carroll recalls. "I had to point my gun at him and say, 'get back.'"

When he finally got the door open, he could see that the man—whom he'd soon find out was Tupac—was in bad shape.

The rapper had been shot four times. According to Tayannah Lee McQuillar and Frank Johnson's 2010 biography Tupac Shakur, once he was lying on the pavement, he said to Alexander, "Frank, I can't breathe. I can't breathe. I can't breathe." And that was it.

Carroll has a different memory of Shakur's last words.

"We have something called a dying declaration, where if someone is able to tell you, while they're dying and they believe they're going to die, who killed them, that's admissible in court," he explained to E! News. "It's not hearsay. So I asked him, 'What happened? Who shot you? Who did this?' And he was just kind of ignoring me. He was trying to yell back and forth to Suge. Suge was yelling at him, ''Pac, 'Pac!' he kept yelling, and Tupac was trying to yell back but he couldn't' really get a breath together.

"I was still trying to ask him who shot him, what happened, and finally he went from kind of swirling and trying to yell at Suge to all of a sudden in an instant going to a feeling like he couldn't do it anymore," Carroll continued. "And he just kind of went back and...I could just see him going into a relaxed state. And he looked at me and I thought I was actually going to get some cooperation, and he got a breath together and I said, 'Who did this?' He looked at me and he went, 'F--k you.' And that was it.

"After he said that, his eyes rolled back in his head, he was gurgling, and he never regained consciousness again, so that was the last thing he ever said."