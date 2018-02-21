Lala Kent believes Tupac "took over" her body when he passed away.

The Vanderpump Rules star was doing an interview on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show on Wednesday when she shared her theory about Tupac with host Jenny McCarthy.

"I was gonna ask you how did this like sweet, beautiful Utah girl turn into like this cool, hood chick?" Jenny asked Lala. "Like on Instagram and stuff your Snapchats are so sexy, funny, but they're hood."

In response, Lala told Jenny, "I don't know where that comes from, I mean I am a firm believer that when Tupac died he took over my body. I know you're laughing but I'm being for real."