Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts to Win Over Your Sweetie

Instagram/Urban Outfitters
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 5:34 PM
ICYMI: Valentine's Day is here.
Oh, did you forget? Don't panic, you still technically have time to run out and pick something up for your sweetie. Since ordering online is out, swing by one of your favorite stores (Sephora, Target, all the staple spots) and you're golden. But a word of warning: Just because you're in go-mode, don't think for a second you need to over-spend on something extra fancy.
By all means do it if you want to, but all your sweetheart really wants is to be thought of.
From Polaroid cameras to love coupons for later, these last minute gifts say ILY all the same.
BUY IT: Love Potion Flask, $10
BUY IT: Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera, $100
BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts XOXO Wine Decanter with Wood Stopper, $38
BUY IT: Glamglow Let It Glow! Supermud Gift Set, $69
BUY IT: Junk Food Valentine's Day Love Tokens Craft Kit, $5
BUY IT: Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Gift Set, $120
BUY IT: Moon Juice Sex Dust, $38
BUY IT: Anastasia Beverly Hills Nude Matte Lipstick Set, $21
BUY IT: Simple Heart Charm Necklace, $14
BUY IT: Urban Outfitters Candy Hearts Boxer Brief, $12
BUY IT: Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 2 Luxe Headphones, $160
BUY IT: Green Inspired Enclosure Cards With Quotes, $10
BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts My Valentine Novelty XL Wine Glass, $30
BUY IT: Huda Beauty Contour & Strobe Lip Set, $25
Happy V. Day friends!
