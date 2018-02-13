Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts to Win Over Your Sweetie

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Feb. 13, 2018 5:34 PM

Shopping: Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts

ICYMI: Valentine's Day is here.

Oh, did you forget? Don't panic, you still technically have time to run out and pick something up for your sweetie. Since ordering online is out, swing by one of your favorite stores (Sephora, Target, all the staple spots) and you're golden. But a word of warning: Just because you're in go-mode, don't think for a second you need to over-spend on something extra fancy.

By all means do it if you want to, but all your sweetheart really wants is to be thought of.

From Polaroid cameras to love coupons for later, these last minute gifts say ILY all the same.

Heart Flask

BUY IT: Love Potion Flask, $10

Instant Digital Camera

BUY IT:  Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera, $100

Wine Decanter

BUY IT:  Cathy's Concepts XOXO Wine Decanter with Wood Stopper, $38

Mud Mask Gift Set

BUY IT: Glamglow Let It Glow! Supermud Gift Set, $69

Love Tokens Craft Kit

BUY IT: Junk Food Valentine's Day Love Tokens Craft Kit, $5

Perfume Gift Set

BUY IT: Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Gift Set, $120

Sex Dust

BUY IT: Moon Juice Sex Dust, $38

Nude Lipstick Set

BUY IT: Anastasia Beverly Hills Nude Matte Lipstick Set, $21

Heart Charm Necklace

BUY IT: Simple Heart Charm Necklace, $14

Candy Hearts Boxers

BUY IT: Urban Outfitters Candy Hearts Boxer Brief, $12

Luxe Headphones

BUY IT: Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 2 Luxe Headphones, $160

Quote Cards

BUY IT: Green Inspired Enclosure Cards With Quotes, $10

XL Wine Glass

BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts My Valentine Novelty XL Wine Glass, $30

Contour & Strobe Lip Set

BUY IT: Huda Beauty Contour & Strobe Lip Set, $25

Happy V. Day friends! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

