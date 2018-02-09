17 Valentine's Day Gifts to Get Yourself

Instagram/@mansurgavriel
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Feb. 9, 2018 1:01 PM
Instagram/@mansurgavriel
They always tell you to love yourself first, but what they never tell you is how fun it can be.
Sure you may be single as ever when Valentine's Day rolls around on the 14th, but that is no reason not to celebrate along with the most couple-y couples.
If you're happily single and feeling festive, do what everyone else is doing and buy a present–but for yourself. It doesn't have to be anything elaborate (it totally can be if you feel like splurging), just something that you know you'll like. Maybe it's an everyday leather bag. Maybe it's a fancy new juicer. Whatever it is for you, treat yourself!
BUY IT: Mansur Gavriel Calf Leather Mini Bucket Bag, $610
BUY IT: Majorelle Dion Dress, $188
BUY IT: Greats the Royale Sneaker, $169
Article continues below
BUY IT: Smeg 50s Retro Style Citrus Juicer, $160
BUY IT: Monica Vinader Nura Mini Heart Diamond Bracelet, $425
Article continues below
BUY IT: Diff x Khloé Koko 63mm Oversize Aviator Sunglasses, $85
BUY IT: Frame Le High Skinny, $239
BUY IT: Vitruvi Porcelain Essential Oil Diffuser, $119
Article continues below
BUY IT: Saint Laurent Medium Sunset Grained Leather Shoulder Bag, $2,150
BUY IT: Tony Bianco Komma Translucent Heel Sandal, $103
BUY IT: Jade Roller Beauty Jade Beauty Roller, $35
Article continues below
BUY IT: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $400
BUY IT: Tony Bianco x Revolve Davis Bootie, $176
BUY IT: Le Labo'Rose 31' Eau de Parfum, $265
Article continues below
BUY IT: The Beauty Chef Cleanse Inner Beauty Powder, $65
BUY IT: Cathy's Concepts Love Set of 2 Champagne Coupes, $47
No one knows you better than yourself, after all!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?