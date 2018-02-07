Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Finalists: The Full List

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 7:03 AM

J Balvin, Shakira, Luis Fonsi

Getty Images

Viva Las Vegas! 

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are heading to Sin City to celebrate its 20th broadcast of the show on Telemundo. This year J Balvin, Shakira, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Ozuna top the list of finalists. 

The longest running Latin music award show will be produced by Telemundo and Tony Mojena/Ants TV Productions, Inc., and will broadcast live on Telemundo, Thursday, April 26 at 7 pm from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. It will also air simultaneously on NBCUniversal's Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo. 

Here's the complete list of finalists for this year's 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards:  

Artist of the Year:

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

 

Artist of the Year, New:

Alta Consigna

Bad Bunny

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano

 

Tour of the Year: 

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull 

Marc Anthony

Marco Antonio Solís

Ricardo Arjona 

 

Social Artist of the Year: 

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Maluma 

Shakira

 

Crossover Artist of the Year: 

Beyoncé

Ed Sheeran 

Justin Bieber 

Little Mix 

Hot Latin Song of the Year: 

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Maluma, "Felices Los 4"

Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"

 

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: 

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"

 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: 

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: 

Becky G 

Jennifer Lopez

Natti Natasha 

Shakira

 

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

CNCO

Zion & Lennox

 

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: 

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment 

VP Entertainment 

Warner Latina 

 

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:

Def Jam 

Raymond Braun 

Schoolboy 

Sony Music Latin 

 

Airplay Song of the Year:

DEL

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

 

 Airplay Imprint of the Year: 

Fonovisa

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latin Entertainment 

WK

 

Digital Song of the Year:

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente" 

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito" 

Maluma, "Felices Los 4"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje" 

 

Streaming Song of the Year: 

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Maluma, "Felices Los 4"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje

 

Top Latin Album of the Year: 

J Balvin, Energía

Nicky Jam, Fénix

Ozuna, Odisea

Shakira, El Dorado

 

Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year: 

Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Éxitos Del Momento

Mexillennials: Los Éxitos De Una Nueva Generación

Summer Latin Hits 2017

Trap Capos: Season 1

 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: 

J Balvin 

Nicky Jam 

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: 

Alejandra Guzmán 

Gloria Trevi

Karol G 

Shakira

 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

CNCO

Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

 

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: 

Lizos

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

 

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin

DEL 

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latino

 

Latin Pop Song of the Year:

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno & Zion & Lennox "Súbeme La Radio"

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"

Shakira, "Me Enamoré"

 

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Enrique Iglesias 

Juanes

Luis Fonsi 

Shakira

 

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Maná

Reik

 

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: 

Pina

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latin Entertainment 

Warner Latina

 

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year: 

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

WK

 

Latin Pop Album of the Year: 

CNCO, Primera Cita 

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte 

Ricardo Arjona, Circo Soledad

Shakira, El Dorado

 

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: 

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Latin Music Entertainment 

Warner Bros. 

Wanrer Latina

 

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: 

Fonovisa

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino

Warner Latina

 

Tropical Song of the Year:

Nacho, "Báilame"

Prince Royce & Shakira "Déjà Vu"

Romeo Santos "Héroe Favorito"

Romeo Santos "Imitadora"

 

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Marc Anthony 

Nacho 

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos 

 

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Chiquito Team Band 

Gente de Zona

La Sonoroa Dinamita 

Pirulo y La Tribu

 

Tropicial Songs Airplay Label of the Year: 

D.A.M. 

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latin Entertainment 

Warner Latina

 

Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year: 

Machete

Magnus 

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latino 

 

Tropical Album of the Year:

Carlos Vives, Vives

La Sonora Dinamita, Juntos Por La Sonora 

Prince Royce, Five

Romeo Santos, Golden 

 

Tropical Albums Label of the Year: 

Sony Music Latin 

The Orchard 

Universal Music Latin Entertainment 

World Circuit 

 

Tropicial ALbums Imprint of the Year: 

Magnus 

Sony Music Latin 

The Orchard

Top Stop 

 

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 

Calibre 50 "Corrido de Juanito"

Calibre 50 "Siempre Te Voy A Querer"

Christian Nodal "Adiós Amor"

Christian Nodal Featuring David Bisbal "Probablemente"

 

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Alfredo Olivas

Christian Nodal

Gerardo Ortiz

Regulo Caro

 

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes

 

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: 

DEL 

Lizos 

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latin Entertainement 

 

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year: 

Andaluz 

DEL 

Disa

Fonovisa

 

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: 

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, La Mejor Versión De Mí

Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar

Gerardo Ortiz, Comeré Callado, Vol. 1: Con Norteño, Tuba y Guitarras

Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes, Andamos En El Ruedo

 

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: 

 

Del

Disa 

Fonovisa 

Lizos 

 

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: 

J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"

Maluma, "Felices Los 4"

Nicky Jam, "El Amante"

Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo" 

 

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: 

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Nicky Jam 

Ozuna

 

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: 

Jowell & Randy 

Plan B 

Play-N-Skillz

Zion & Lennox

 

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: 

Pina

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment 

Warner Latina

 

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year: 

La Industria 

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latino

WK

 

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: 

Nicky Jam, Fénix

Ozuna, Odisea

Yandel, #Update

Zion & Lennox, Motivan2

 

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: 

El Cartel 

Sony Music Latin 

Universal Music Latin Entertainment 

Warner Latina 

 

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:

Capitol Latin 

La Industria 

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latino 

 

Song Writer of the Year: 

Daddy Yankee

Erika Ender 

Justin Bieber 

Luis Fonsi 

Marty James Garton 

Poo Bear 

 

Publisher of the Year:

BMG Gold Songs, ASCAP

Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP

Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Universal Musica, Inc., ASCAP

 

Publishing Corporation of the Year: 

BMG

Sony/ATV Music 

Universal Music 

Warner/Chappell Music 

 

Producer of the Year: 

Chris Jeday

Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres

Saga Whiteblack 

Wisin

