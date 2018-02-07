Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Finalists: The Full List

Viva Las Vegas!

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are heading to Sin City to celebrate its 20th broadcast of the show on Telemundo. This year J Balvin, Shakira, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Ozuna top the list of finalists.

The longest running Latin music award show will be produced by Telemundo and Tony Mojena/Ants TV Productions, Inc., and will broadcast live on Telemundo, Thursday, April 26 at 7 pm from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. It will also air simultaneously on NBCUniversal's Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo.

Here's the complete list of finalists for this year's 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards: