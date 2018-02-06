23 Galentine's Day Gifts to Get Your Bestie

So what if you don't have a special somebody when the 14th rolls around?

Or maybe you do. Either way, you've still got that one other ride or die to think about: Your best gal pal. Yeah you think about them every day of the year, but why not take Valentine's Day as a reason to celebrate them even more?

We're not saying you should wine and dine 'em (although that sounds like a good idea, too), just think of them.