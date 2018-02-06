23 Galentine's Day Gifts to Get Your Bestie

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 2:32 PM
So what if you don't have a special somebody when the 14th rolls around?
Or maybe you do. Either way, you've still got that one other ride or die to think about: Your best gal pal. Yeah you think about them every day of the year, but why not take Valentine's Day as a reason to celebrate them even more?
We're not saying you should wine and dine 'em (although that sounds like a good idea, too), just think of them.
Our advice: Surprise your bestie with a little something that's pink and heart-shaped (a.k.a. anything you'd want, too).
BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Jamie Heart Leather Crossbody Bag, $225
BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Glitter Love Potion Case, $55
BUY IT: Quay Australia 53mm Heart Breaker Heart-Shaped Sunglasses, $50
BUY IT: Wildfox Falling Hearts PJ Set, $120
BUY IT: Yours + Mine Wine Glass Set, $28
BUY IT: Wolf Caroline Travel Jewelry Case, $69
BUY IT: Chaser Dream of Hearts Silk Sleep Mask, $34
BUY IT: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $140
BUY IT: ban.do Love Potion Tumbler with Straw, $14
BUY IT: Meri Meri Valentine's Day Party Bundle, $68
BUY IT: S'well Pink Topaz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $35
BUY IT: Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Heart Accent Pillow, $50
BUY IT: Steve Madden Softey Slide, $40
BUY IT: Body Rags Clothing Co Micro Heart Baseball Cap, $29
BUY IT: Beach Riot Harper Legging, $105
BUY IT: Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, $180
BUY IT: Jennifer Meyer BFF Charm Necklace, $550
BUY IT: Pinch Provisions Sip Sip Hooray Hangover Kit, $14
BUY IT: Bristols6 Nippies Hearts Patch of Freedom, $10
BUY IT: Wildfox Couture Scattered Hearts Tee, $98
BUY IT: Shashi Heart Earrings, $62
BUY IT: Sundry Mini Hearts Sweatpant, $128
BUY IT: Be My Galentine Valentine's Day Wine Bottle Labels, $9
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
