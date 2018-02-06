23 Galentine's Day Gifts to Get Your Bestie

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 2:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Galentine's Day

So what if you don't have a special somebody when the 14th rolls around?

Or maybe you do. Either way, you've still got that one other ride or die to think about: Your best gal pal. Yeah you think about them every day of the year, but why not take Valentine's Day as a reason to celebrate them even more?

We're not saying you should wine and dine 'em (although that sounds like a good idea, too), just think of them.

Our advice: Surprise your bestie with a little something that's pink and heart-shaped (a.k.a. anything you'd want, too). 

Galentine's Day

Heart Leather Crossbody Bag

BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Jamie Heart Leather Crossbody Bag, $225

Galentine's Day

Phone Case

BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Glitter Love Potion Case, $55

Galentine's Day

Heart-Shaped Sunglasses

BUY IT: Quay Australia 53mm Heart Breaker Heart-Shaped Sunglasses, $50

Article continues below

Galentine's Day

PJ Set

BUY IT: Wildfox Falling Hearts PJ Set, $120

Galentine's Day

Wine Glass Set

BUY IT:  Yours + Mine Wine Glass Set, $28 

Galentine's Day

Travel Jewelry Case

BUY IT: Wolf Caroline Travel Jewelry Case, $69

Article continues below

Galentine's Day

Silk Sleep Mask

BUY IT:  Chaser Dream of Hearts Silk Sleep Mask, $34

Galentine's Day

Strappy Sandal

BUY IT: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $140

Galentine's Day

Love Potion Tumbler

BUY IT: ban.do Love Potion Tumbler with Straw, $14

Article continues below

Galentine's Day

Party Bundle

BUY IT: Meri Meri Valentine's Day Party Bundle, $68

Galentine's Day

Water Bottle

BUY IT: S'well Pink Topaz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $35

Galentine's Day

Faux Fur Heart Accent Pillow

BUY IT: Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Heart Accent Pillow, $50

Article continues below

Galentine's Day

Furry Slides

BUY IT: Steve Madden Softey Slide, $40

Galentine's Day

Heart Baseball Cap

BUY IT: Body Rags Clothing Co Micro Heart Baseball Cap, $29

Galentine's Day

Heart Leggings

BUY IT: Beach Riot Harper Legging, $105

Article continues below

Galentine's Day

Cozy Blanket

BUY IT: Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, $180

Galentine's Day

BFF Necklace

BUY IT: Jennifer Meyer BFF Charm Necklace, $550

Galentine's Day

Hangover Kit

BUY IT: Pinch Provisions Sip Sip Hooray Hangover Kit, $14

Article continues below

Galentine's Day

Heart-Shaped Nipple Covers

BUY IT: Bristols6 Nippies Hearts Patch of Freedom, $10

Galentine's Day

Scattered Hearts Tee

BUY IT: Wildfox Couture Scattered Hearts Tee, $98

Galentine's Day

Heart Hoops

BUY IT: Shashi Heart Earrings, $62

Article continues below

Galentine's Day

Mini Hearts Sweatpant

BUY IT: Sundry Mini Hearts Sweatpant, $128

Galentine's Day

Wine Bottle Labels

BUY IT: Be My Galentine Valentine's Day Wine Bottle Labels, $9

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Fashion , Top Stories , Style Collective

Trending Stories

Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: April Horoscopes

What's Your April Shopping Horoscope? Fenty Lip Gloss, Python Booties & More

Ariel Winter, Stars Without Makeup

Stars Without Makeup

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Share Their Latest Obsessions

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

E-Comm: Good American Sale

Shop Up to 60% Off at Good American Right Now

E-Comm: Drunk Elephant Cleanser

Drunk Elephant's Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser Drops Today

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.