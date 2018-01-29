Best of the 2018 Grammys Glambot

This is not your average red carpet, that's for sure

By Taylor Stephan Jan 29, 2018 1:41 AMTags
Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina, 2018 Grammy AwardsEvan Agostini/Invision/AP

We love a red carpet moment as much as anyone, but the ones that happen at the Grammys have a way of standing out.

Remember last year when Ceelo Green wore a head-to-toe gold ensemble? Or think back to 1999 when Lil' Kim wore her now infamous purple pasties outfit. These are memories that stick with you, and the only thing that would make 'em better is seeing them through the lens of the Glambot.

Well, ask and you shall receive. To see it all, from Kristin Cavallari in her white hot gown to Ice-T and Coco bringing some couple goals inspo, keep scrolling!

Watch: Ice-T & Coco - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Everybody knows that Ice Loves Coco, and if this Glambot moment isn't proof enough, we don't know what it. 

Watch: Kelly Clarkson - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Seriously, though: Who doesn't love Kelly Clarkson

Watch: Lil Uzi Vert - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Yeah, we can get down with this Lil Uzi Vert Glambot moment. 

Watch: Bebe Rexha - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Bebe Rexha gives new meaning to classic glamour in her light pink number. 

Watch: Khalid - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

We wouldn't blame you if you wanted to give Khalid a great big hug after seeing this. 

Watch: Janelle Monae - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Janelle Monae gives the term sharp brand new life with her rad floral print suit. 

Watch: Imagine Dragons - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

One question: When do we get to hang out with the dudes from Imagine Dragons?

Watch: Cardi B - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina prove that stage presence runs in the family. 

Watch: Common - 2018 Golden Globes E! Glambot

Common is a ball of energy as he takes on the camera. 

Watch: Rita Ora - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Is it any surprise that Rita Ora smolders when it's her turn in the Glambot? 

Watch: Camilla Cabello - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

When you've got it, you've got it. Camila Cabello brings the heat in her classic red look. 

Watch: Luis Fonsi - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Luis Fonsi and his wife Águeda López are giving us all the feels. 

Watch: Pink - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Pink always means business, but she's especially badass in her Glambot closeup. 

Watch: The Chainsmokers - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Ah, The Chainsmokers. These two always know how to strike a pose. 

Watch: Alessia Cara - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

When it comes to camera-ready confidence, Alessia Cara knows what's up. 

Watch: Big Sean - 2016 Grammys Glambot

Big Sean certainly has our attention in his dapper dark blue getup.  

Watch: SZA - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

SZA's got us all but hypnotized as she takes her turn in the Glambot. 

Watch: Lady Gaga - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Brace yourself: Lady Gaga gracing the Glambot with her presence is the best thing you'll see all day.

Watch: Nick Jonas - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Nick Jonas certainly knows a thing or two about red carpet swagger. 

Watch: Erin Lim - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Leave it to E!'s own Erin Lim to make her corduroy tuxedo dress the closet staple we never knew we needed. 

Watch: Heidi Klum - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

One thing is clear: supermodel Heidi Klum has mastered the art of the hair flip.

Watch: Jaden Smith - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

The always fresh Jaden Smith gives the cam some much appreciated love. 

Watch: Kristin Cavallari - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Kristin Cavallari sure knows how to make a red carpet entrance in her white hot two-piece set. 

Watch: Sam Smith - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Could Sam Smith be any more perfect as he takes his shot in front of the camera? 

Watch: Kesha - 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

Kesha isn't messing around in her cool teal suit. 

Watch: Patrick Starrr- 2018 Grammys E! Glambot

No one does glam quite like makeup artist and YouTuber Patrick Starrr (and this bold Grammys look is no exception). 

Craving more? There's more red carpet fashion where that came from. Click here to dive in. 

