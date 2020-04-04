Separating Heath Ledger's Rich Legacy From His Dark Fate

More than a decade later, Heath Ledger's death still brings up the same futile thoughts about what might've been.

About what sort of father he would have been, about whether he and Michelle Williams might have one day patched things up and, always and predominantly, about what sort of work he would've done.

Joaquin Phoenix, on the same awards season tear that Ledger should've been on in 2009 also for playing the Joker, paid tribute to his late friend and "favorite actor" while accepting his SAG Award in January.

Ledger, who would've been 41 today, was only 28 when he died 12 years ago. On Jan. 22, 2018, his housekeeper and a masseuse who came to his SoHo loft for an afternoon appointment checked the bedroom when he failed to emerge and found him lifeless in his bed.

Cue the conspiracy theories.