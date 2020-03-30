All sorts of things had to go right—or wrong—for Kelly Ripa to end up meeting Mark Consuelos.

It was 1993 and Ripa had been on All My Children for three years, playing Hayley Vaughan—first as a teen in a black wig, then as a young woman who couldn't steer clear of trouble if her life (or contract) depended on it.

Hayley's first big love interest, Brian, was played by Matt Borlenghi, and while drama was written into the script, it was translating behind the scenes as well.

"One time, a reporter on set heard screaming and furniture crashing down the hall. A makeup guy said, 'Oh, that's just Kelly and Matt rehearsing.' In reality, we were in her dressing room having an argument," Borlenghi recalled to Variety in 2015. "I was taking myself way too seriously and I asked Kelly, 'how did you get so lucky to be on this show?'"

Nice. No wonder Hayley's father broke up their engagement!