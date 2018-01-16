Dakota Johnson Talks "Very Scary" Turn in Fifty Shades Freed

  • By
    &

by Amanda Rothenberg | Tue., Jan. 16, 2018 10:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Dakota Johnson is used to baring it all onscreen, but that doesn't mean the actress is any less terrified. 

In Allure's "New Naked" issue, the Fifty Shades Freed star describes how the famous franchise helped shape her into the actress—and woman—she is today.

"Throughout this entire experience, I've learned that I can expose my heart and my emotions and I can still protect myself. I can still be vulnerable and strong. It's a constant ebb and flow and a battle and trying to figure out how to have those things coexist within me," she says. "That's what I'm grateful for."

Despite the confidence Johnson displays on screen, she tells Allure, "Fundamentally, I'm open and warm. At my core, I'm a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary."

The fears associated with roles such as Anastasia Steele never keep her from following through on a project.

"I don't know how to explain it in a way that doesn't sound hokey, but when I'm on a project, I'm on it for a certain reason, and I'm involved with the people for a reason." She continues, "It's always some sort of weird marriage to something that's happening in my life, or the character has some connection to something that's going on [in my life]." 

Johnson has always been interested in roles that allow her emotional freedom and exploration. Her time spent with director Luca Guadagnino on the film A Bigger Splash comes to mind. 

Asked about the way in which Guadagnino emotionally tests actors in his films, Johnson says, "It's terrifying. But it's cathartic. And that makes my heart beat."

Read

Anastasia Grey Learns She's Pregnant in Fifty Shades Freed Trailer

Tested yet again, Johnson tries nine things she's never done before with Allure. In the video, she takes a selfie with her feet, tries mystery food, dons LED eyelashes, and even puts on snail mucus. 

The full story can be found in Allure's "New Naked" February 2018 issue, in which editor in chief Michelle Lee writes, "We are hereby taking nakedness back"  The magazine hits newsstands Jan. 23. 

And catch Fifty Shades Freed in theaters Feb. 9.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Dakota Johnson , Fifty Shades Of Grey , Celebrities , Magazines , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.