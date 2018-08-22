UPDATE: Kieffer Delp was sentenced Wednesday for operating a methamphetamine lab, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The former reality TV star agreed to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility in exchange for a guilty plea. Delp has remained in jail since the time of his January arrest, and will be credited for time served.

Kieffer Delp, the former boyfriend of Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Wednesday for operating a meth lab. Possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver were also among his six charges.

The Allegheny County Sherriff's Office confirmed the arrest to E! News.

According to the McKees Rocks Police Department, police investigated an operational meth lab and served a search warrant between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Delp was then taken into custody following the search warrant. He did not pay the $50,000 bail and is still in custody. The police department also told E! News Delp has a number of charges relating to methamphetamine.

Delp had a preliminary arraignment this morning and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Jan. 23.