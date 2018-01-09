Corey Feldman is ready to fight against sexual abuse with as many people as possible.

Just a few short months after launching his Truth Campaign, the actor remains hopeful that he can raise $10 million to make a film about sexual abuse in Hollywood and his own life.

He also is more than willing to collaborate with other individuals including Terry Crews who recently came forward with his own sexual assault allegations.

"I thought about [reaching out to Terry], but I've been pretty overwhelmed with everything that I'm doing, but here's an open invitation," Corey shared with E! News' Melanie Bromley. "Terry, if you're listening, I'm more than happy to join forces with you and work together. I'm willing to work with anybody. Can I just put that out there?"

He continued, "I'm willing to work with anybody that wants to aid in this fight. If you want to help me get this film made, to tell the truth, please help me."