Best of the 2018 Golden Globes Glambot

It's official: Red carpet season is underway. And the Golden Globes 2018 marked the start of the award season in the most memorable of ways.
It's also official that no red carpet would be complete without a stop in E!'s Glambot and tons of stars stopped by to show off their moves and red carpet looks. From Dakota Johnson keeping it oh-so-cool to Gaten Matarazzo being as cute as ever, keep scrolling for all of the exclusive, up-close and personal action.
E!'s very own Zuri Hall gives us her fiercest smolder in her embellished dress, which she accented with vibrant blue eye shadow and cool, textured waves.
Everyone's favorite law enforcement officer brings some serious heat in his action-packed Glambot session. (Oh, we see you David Harbour.)
Dakota Johnson keeps her cool with a casual over-the-shoulder pose. Safe to say she nails the look.
Fashion expert Brad Goreski never disappoints in the wardrobe department, and this look is no exception. (Bonus points for those rad eye glasses.)
Ava DuVernay (director of A Wrinkle in Time) works it like the boss she is–hair flip and all.
The "Love So Soft" singer brings the glam in her full-length ball gown. Kelly Clarkson, whether it's your music or your gown, you're a constant inspiration.
Does Nick Jonas even have a bad angle? One look at his Glambot close-up, and all signs point to no, no he does not.
We're always happy to see Gaten Matarazzo strike a pose (and that smile) on the red carpet, but how about this young man doing his thing in the Glambot?
