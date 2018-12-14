See the Royal Family's Christmas Cards Through the Years

Merry Christmas from the British royal family!

It's that time of year again, when the residents of Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace unveil their annual holiday cards. Prince William and Kate Middleton gathered their three little ones for a noticeably casual (yet adorable!) photo opp at Anmer Hall.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry for their inaugural Christmas card as husband and wife. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a romantic, black and white photo from their wedding day. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also posed for their annual Christmas card and wished their loved ones a "very Happy Christmas and New Year."

Royal family Christmas cards have been released to the public regularly for decades. Some, namely those featuring the late Princess Diana with her then-husband Charles and sons William and Prince Harry, have also been sold at auctions.