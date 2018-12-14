See the Royal Family's Christmas Cards Through the Years

by Corinne Heller & McKenna Aiello | Fri., Dec. 14, 2018 2:04 PM
Merry Christmas from the British royal family!
It's that time of year again, when the residents of Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace unveil their annual holiday cards. Prince William and Kate Middleton gathered their three little ones for a noticeably casual (yet adorable!) photo opp at Anmer Hall.
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry for their inaugural Christmas card as husband and wife. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a romantic, black and white photo from their wedding day. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also posed for their annual Christmas card and wished their loved ones a "very Happy Christmas and New Year."
Royal family Christmas cards have been released to the public regularly for decades. Some, namely those featuring the late Princess Diana with her then-husband Charles and sons William and Prince Harry, have also been sold at auctions.
Take a trip down memory lane by checking out royal family Christmas cards through the years.
Express/Express/Getty Images
A Christmas card from Princess Elizabeth, who would become Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, to the Grenadier Guards regiment of the British Army during World War II.
Dave Thompson/PA URN:18160854 (Press Association via AP Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear alongside their children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew at Omega Auctions in Stockport.
Dave Thompson/PA URN:18160839 (Press Association via AP Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh appear alongside their children, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.
PA Wire URN:33788845 (Press Association via AP Images)
The royal family poses for their 1979 holiday card.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles and then-wife Princess Diana appear with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Charles appears with sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Danny Martindale, Wireimage/Clarence House via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, take part in The Thames River Pageant, as part of the Diamond Jubilee, marking the 60th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch horses in the parade ring from the Royal Box on the second day of Royal Ascot.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/ via Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.
Press Association via AP Images
Prince Harry is seen with Battle of Britain veteran Tom Neil during the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Battle of Britain at Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex. The Prince said the meeting was one most memorable moments of 2015.
Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken the previous October at Kensington Palace.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on a royal tour of Croatia, where they met local performers wearing traditional dress in Tvrda, the old town of the city of Osijek.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear in a photograph taken earlier in the year, before the Duchess of Cambridge's pregnancy with her third child was revealed.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are pictured in July in the Orchard Room at Highgrove House on her 70th birthday.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Prince Louis makes his Christmas card debut alongside his 5-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister, who pose with their proud parents at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
Chris Allerton/PA Wire
For their very first Christmas card as a married couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a never-before-seen snapshot from their wedding day.
PA Wire/Clarence House
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall pose in the garden of Clarence House.
(This story was originally published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 7:44 a.m. PST)
