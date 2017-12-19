The 2017 Beauty Product Launches We Just Can't Forget

Watch : How to Use Liquid Highlighter Like a Pro

The 2017 E! Style Beauty Awards have come and gone, but there is more celebration in order.

We may have recognized the best new products in skin care, makeup and hair—the ones that left a glorious (and gorgeous) mark on the world of celebrity this year. Still, there are contenders that may have not earned a win...but sure came darn close. These were the products that had just as strong of an impact on the red carpet as their competitors and left our editors reeling with indecision when it came down to final judgment.