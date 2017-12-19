The 2017 Beauty Product Launches We Just Can't Forget

And these honorable mentions go to...

The 2017 E! Style Beauty Awards have come and gone, but there is more celebration in order. 

We may have recognized the best new products in skin care, makeup and hair—the ones that left a glorious (and gorgeous) mark on the world of celebrity this year. Still, there are contenders that may have not earned a win...but sure came darn close. These were the products that had just as strong of an impact on the red carpet as their competitors and left our editors reeling with indecision when it came down to final judgment. 

2017 Beauty Award Winners: Makeup

The eye shadow and highlighter competitions were tough, while there are a few more drugstore finds you may want to try (and few big splurges, too). To see this year's honorable mentions, keep scrolling. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty

"Talk about a simple radiance. Mix a few drops of this baby in your foundation and watch your skin instantly glow. It's one of the best overall illuminators on the market." -Alanah Joseph, Associate Editor

SHOP: Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, $44

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski

As Seen On: This highlight has made its rounds. Marc Jacobs Beauty global artistry ambassadors and celeb makeup artists Hung Vanngo and Sarah Tanno have used it one everyone from Selena Gomez and Kate Bosworth to Lady Gaga and Anna Faris. We are especially loving EmRata's dewy glow at the Met Gala, courtesy of Vanngo. 

L'Oreal

"Finding a lightweight foundation that covers acne and redness without looking like a mask has been nearly impossible…until now. This cheap drugstore find (beloved by beauty bloggers) is my daily go to. The consistency is thick enough to apply alone (like you would a bb cream), but lightweight enough to not feel or look cakey. It's insanely moisturizing, too. Better than any high end liquid cover-up I've found. Swear. To. God." -Taylor Stephan, Branded Content Editor

SHOP: Infallible Total Cover Foundation, $12.99

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Blake Lively

As Seen On: Makeup artist Kristopher Buckle used the budget find on Blake at the People's Choice Awards. Makeup artist Sir John also used the foundation on Courtney Love at the Met Gala. 

Chantecaille
"Packaging design is so integral to a quality product for me and opening up this palette was a genuine delight. The pigments were lovely, fresh and long-lasting for a powder formula. Plus the Chantecaille brand is 100 percent cruelty-free, so you can add it to your list of beauty without brutality." -Jacqueline Lee, Creative Editor
 

 

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Margot Robbie

As Seen On: Makeup artist Pati Dubroff created a warm and rosy glow on Margot at the NYC premiere of I, Tonya by brushing the first cheek shade on the apples of the cheeks, then applied the first highlighter directly on top of the blush to keep her skin beaming. This palette was also used on Michelle Pfeiffer at the Emmys. 

Hourglass

"When it comes to lip products, you want something that's pigmented, blendable and long-wearing, and that's exactly what these ultra-chic lipsticks do. OK, the packaging got me—it looks like old Hollywood glamour in a way—but the saturation of these colors is where it's at. It doesn't look fake and matte after application either—there's a subtle shine, leaving lips looking that much more sexy." -Diana Nguyen, Supervising Editor

Granitz/WireImage
Uzo Aduba

As Seen On: At the Emmys, makeup artist Janice Kinjo mixed shades of True Love Means and I've Been for a neutral pinky pout on the Orange Is the New Black star. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty

"Best Eye Shadow was a tough category, and although we chose another product as the winner, an honorable mention must be presented in the name of this gorgeous, high-quality palette. It's luxury in a long, rectangular box. The pigments are rich, smooth and, most importantly, are buildable without much fuss or fall-out." -AJ

SHOP: Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, $49

Trae Patton/CBS via Getty Images
Anna Faris

As Seen On: If it works for Anna at the Emmy Awards...at Cher at the Billboard Music Awards...and Lady Gaga at the AMAs, it worth a try in our book. 

Essie

"A good, black polish is always a solid choice, but when you want to add a little flair without veering too far from the dark side, this color works wonders." -DN

SHOP: Dressed to the Nineties, $9

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Gal Gadot

As Seen On: "This playful shade captures the glimmer in Gal's Prabal Gurung dress,said celebrity manicurist Christina Aviles, who did Wonder Woman's nails for the MTV Video Music Awards. 

Garnier Fructis

"My hair needs a little starch to really soak up the oil. Not only is this dry shampoo volumizing and smells amazing but it doesn't leave white residue in my hair. That's all a girl needs." -TS

SHOP: Pure Clean Dry Shampoo, $5.99

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mandy Moore

As Seen On: Hairstylist Ashley Streicher used the dry shampoo on the This Is Us star and Garnier ambassador at the Emmy Awards. 

La Mer

"The La Mer matte lotion was so good! It helped control my oils while moisturizing my skin at the same time. It's hydrating enough to use at night and lightweight enough to use during the day!" -Alex Brown, Social Media Manager

SHOP: The New Moisturizing Matte Lotion, $260

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nick Jonas

As Seen On: Celebrity groomer Amy Komorowski has smoothed the stuff over the Jo Bro's skin to prep him for the red carpet. 

Urban Decay

"There are so many highlighters out there! Surprisingly, we found a drugstore brand to be the very best, but the UD option came in close competition. It's really quite subtle and comes in five unique colors that can enhance any skin tone." -JD

SHOP: Naked Skin Highlighting Fluid, $28

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Nicole Richie

As Seen On: The brand's latest celeb spokeswoman is no stranger to glowing on the red carpet. 

CHECK OUT: The full list of 2017 Beauty Awards winners!

E! Style editors tried and rated hundreds of products, supplied by brands for testing. 

Model's clothing credits: Frilly

