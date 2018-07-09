Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

UPDATE: Gene Simmons has settled a lawsuit alleging sexual battery, gender violence and assault against an anonymous woman, according to documents obtained by E! News. On July 2, Simmons and the plaintiff, referred to as "Jane Doe," filed court papers stating a settlement had been reached.

E! News has reached out to Simmons' attorney for comment. The terms of the settlement were not made public.

Kiss singer and bassist Gene Simmons says he intends to defend himself in court after a woman sued him for sexual battery and other alleged misconduct.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Friday and posted on the Orange County Register's website, an anonymous woman, who describes herself as a "long-time on-air personality for a local rock station," says that she interviewed Simmons in November and that he made "unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances" towards her.

"Friends, I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media," Simmons, 68, wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning. "For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way. I am conferring with my lawyers with the aim of vigorously countering these allegations. And I look forward to my day in court where the evidence will prove my innocence."