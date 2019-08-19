The Evolution of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' Mysterious Relationship

The level of privacy that these two decided to operate on marked a whole new chapter in the never-to-be-finished book of how celebrities come together and become couples, their decision to hide in plain sight and deny-deny-deny for almost four years making perfect sense sometimes and no sense at all at others.

Not until 2017 did Foxx and Holmes seem to be easing the tight grip they had on their own narrative. And not that much, but definitely a little. Let's say, it would've been far more noticeable if Holmes had missed her guy's 50th birthday party.

She was in attendance at Foxx's birthday bash on the Paramount lot in Hollywood, where the studio set was made up to look like a LIV on Sundays party at the famed Miami nightclub. Holmes first joined Foxx for a group dinner at The Highlight Room, which commands a dramatic view of the city, and then they left together for Paramount Studios, where Katie "looked on as Jamie gave speeches and danced with his friends," according to a source.

Another insider told E! News, "She seemed like she was in a great mood...Katie wasn't going to miss this night."

Birthday celebrations have been more of a constant for the pair, whose sporadic sightings together had otherwise had very little rhyme or reason as far as timing goes. (Their birthdays also happen to be just five days apart, Foxx's on Dec. 13 and Holmes' on Dec. 15.)