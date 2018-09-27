Nelly's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dropped

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
UPDATE: Months after prosecutors declined to file charges against Nelly, E! News has learned the woman who accused him of rape has withdrawn the subsequent lawsuit against him.
"Both parties have mutually agreed to drop the lawsuit," Nelly's lawyer Scott Rosenblum says in a statement. The accuser's attorney Karen Koehler also confirms the legal update.
UPDATE: E! News has learned that Nelly plans to pursue legal action after his rape case was dropped by prosecutors.
"A thorough investigation did show Nelly was a victim of deceitful allegation devoid of credibility. Credible evidence did show this accuser to be deceptive. We have been in constant communication with the King County authorities and welcomed and appreciated the diligence in which the authorities proceeded leaving no stone unturned," his attorney Scott Rosenblum said in a statement to E! News. "Nelly recognizes the need for women who are victims of sexual assault of any kind to be heard and our existing systems changed. Nelly supports various women's advocacy groups that deal with sexual assault, and violence against women and is dedicated to raising awareness and furthering the conversation to about bring about necessary changes. However, this type of reckless false allegation cannot be tolerated as it is an affront to the real survivors of sexual assault."
The statement continued, "Nelly has suffered very real damage to his reputation. He has incurred economic loss and painfully has watched his family suffer. As a result Nelly is planning to proceed with litigation as the first step in restoring his reputation."
After facing accusations of rape, Nelly's case has been dropped.
The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to file charges against the rapper—whose real name is Cornell Haynes, Jr.—after the accuser told investigators she did not want to assist in the prosecution or investigation.
"Police responded to and investigated a sexual assault allegation involving Mr. Haynes," a statement from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, obtained by E! News, read. "However, within days of her initial report to police, the complainant, through her attorney, informed investigators from the Auburn police department that she did not wish to assist in prosecution or the investigation of Mr. Haynes. While we have reviewed the existing investigative material, without the assistance of the complainant, this office is unable to proceed or fully assess the merits of the case."
Nelly was arrested on the suspicion of rape back in October and accused of violating a woman on a tour bus. The "Hot in Herre" rapper was booked in Washington and released from custody later that morning.
"At 3:48 a.m. a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper 'Nelly,'" the Auburn Police Department said at the time. "The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before. After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 a.m. Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility."
Nelly's lawyer told TMZ the allegations were "false."
"Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation," the rep said at the time. "Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."
Nelly tweeted his own statement after being released.
"Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation," he wrote at the time. "I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."
He also wrote, "I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation."
Furthermore, he thanked his fans for their "unwavering support."
"They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated," part of a tweet read. "And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you."
"In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!!" he continued. "Love ..!!!!"
