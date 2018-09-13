People will not stop asking me about The Good Doctor.

Each year when I travel home for Thanksgiving, people always ask me about TV shows. I get it, it's my job. And each holiday season, there's always one new show that seems to dominate the conversation. Past seasons have included conversations about This Is Us, Revenge and New Girl in between bites of stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Now, it's The Good Doctor's turn. Yes, ABC's medical drama (based on the South Korean show of the same name) starring Freddie Highmore as a doctor with autism and savant syndrome. While some of the other networks leaned into grittier fare (so many military drama, so little DVR space), ABC's decision to air a feel-good medical show at 10 p.m. turned out to be a stroke of genius, with The Good Doctor actually outperforming its lead-in, Dancing With the Stars. Oh, and every other network TV drama, even This Is Us and NCIS.

And now, the drama has been nominated for four awards in the 2018 People's Choice Awards, including Show of 2018 and TV Drama of 2018, with Highmore landing nods in the Male TV Star and Drama TV Star categories.