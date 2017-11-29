Holiday Gift Sets for the Beauty Obsessed

So you're friends with a makeup-obsessed beauty lover.

You've come to accept your pal and all of their product-hoarding ways, but when it comes to gifting said pal for the holidays, you're stumped.

What do you get your bestie who seemingly has it all (at least when it comes to makeup and skincare)? This is precisely why the beauty gods invented holiday gift sets. In some cases, the below sets are limited-edition and super-special just for the holiday season, and others are just really great buys.