Selena Gomez Criticized for Allegedly Lip Syncing at 2017 American Music Awards

Did Selena Gomez's 2017 American Music Awards performance fall flat? According to some, it unfortunately might have.

Despite how impressive it was for the the pop star to return to the stage only months after receiving a kidney transplant, viewers at home called out Gomez for allegedly lip syncing through the entirety of "Wolves."

E! News has reached out Selena's rep for possible comment, and she's yet to address her haters publicly. Debuting a platinum blond hairstyle and wearing slinky lingerie, the 25-year-old was joined by DJ Marshmello and a group of dancers for the performance, which was set at the scene of a car crash.

While some SelGo fans defended the artist, applauding her show of such strength after privately struggling for months, others felt otherwise.