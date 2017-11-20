Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at 2017 AMAs to Honor Diana Ross

Taylor Swift is so sneaky!

The singer delighted fans during the 2017 American Music Awards when she made a surprise appearance in a video tribute to Diana Ross, who is being honored with this year's American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The former Supremes singer has made a lot of fans during her more than five-decade career in the music industry, so it's no surprise that Tay's one of the many.

During the video, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer said, "Hey Diana, it's Taylor. I just want to say congratulations on your lifetime achievement award I want to say congratulations. I don't know anyone who hasn't been inspired by you. You're elegant, fierce, strong, and brave, and you have paved the way for everyone who does what we do now. Including me. So, thank you."