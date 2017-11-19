Kelly Clarkson Talks Being a Superstar Mom at the 2017 AMAs: ''It's a Balancing Act''

Watch : Kelly Clarkson Dishes on Balancing Family at 2017 AMAs

Before opening the 2017 AMAs with Pink, Kelly Clarkson stopped by E! News to talk about her big night of music, which consists of two not-to-be missed performances during the fun-filled award show at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

Talking to E! News' Jason Kennedy and Sibley Scoles, the chart-topping songstress admitted she was "very excited" about opening the show with Pink for the performers' first-ever collaboration.

The big-voiced singer, who brought along her 3-year-old River Rose and husband Brandon Blackstock's 16-year-old daughter Savannah, also talked about how she manages to promote her new album Meaning of Life and be a mom to her two kids, as well as her husband's older children.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer admitted it's hard doing it all while being a mom. She confessed, "I think it's any working mom, any working parent's struggle. It's a balancing act. We do our best."

The 35-year-old joked, "I am sure they will end up in therapy."