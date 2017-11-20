American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Worst Dressed at the 2017 AMAs: Julia Michaels, Sabrina Carpenter & More!

These stars didn't live up to the red carpet standard

By Alanah Joseph Nov 20, 2017 12:55 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleAmerican Music Awards
Julia Michaels, American Music Awards 2017, AMAsNeilson Barnard/Getty Images

It takes more than a pretty dress to stun on the red carpet. 

In order to be successful on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, the last award show of the year, the celebrity's outfit must be on trend, fit perfectly, pair to hair and makeup, live up to the glam standard of the red carpet and photograph well. It's all in the details, making it easy to miss the mark.

Making it on to the Worst Dressed list can be disheartening after spending hours getting dress—we get it. But, with a few tweaks, celebs like Julia Michaels and Sabrina Carpenter would be stunners. Just take Julia's red gown. While we can appreciate the bold style, the cutout and tie in the middle of the dress isn't a flattering addition. 

photos
2017 American Music Awards: Best Dressed Stars

Who didn't make the cut? Keep scrolling to find out!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Alisha Marie

The blogger makes a safe choice with a red, one shoulder dress, but it lacks the va va voom that the carpet requires.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Alessia Cara

The "Here" singer is as relatable as they come, but this outfit is too casual for the red carpet.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter

We applaud the singer for her bold ensemble on the red carpet, but this plaid number isn't quite glam enough for the event.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Violetta Komyshan

While the sheer trend continues to impact the red carpet, this glittering gown does do the star's shape justice.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Julia Michaels

While we love layered tulle, the "Issues" singer's gown features a cutout and tie that we're not understanding.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Renee Bargh

Although this hue looks great on the star, we weren't convinced by this trench coat-inspired dress with asymmetrical hems.

