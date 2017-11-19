American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Diana Ross and Her Famous Family Arrive in Style for the 2017 American Music Awards

By Mike Vulpo Nov 19, 2017 11:35 PMTags
Red CarpetFamilyDiana RossFacebook Instant ArticlesAmerican Music Awards
Diana Ross, Evan Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, American Music Awards 2017, AMAsNeilson Barnard/Getty Images

Diana Ross and her family are coming out in style!

As the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards opened up Sunday night, fans were on red alert hoping to spot the music legend.

Ladies and gentlemen, wait no more because the upcoming recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award is here and brought her entire family for the special event.

Wearing a black fascinator and matching dress, Diana posed in the center while family members including Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross stood close by with their kids. 

"TODAY is the DAY," Evan shared on Instagram before showtime. "@amas @dianaross #amas. Cant to celebrate MOM!" 

2017 AMAs: All the Winners

Watch: Tracee Ellis Ross on Honoring Mom Diana Ross at 2017 AMAs

It's a big night for Diana who is slated to receive one of the biggest awards of the night. In fact, her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross will also serve as the evening's host.

 "It's extra special. It just feels like sort of a perfect mish mosh of the right things, you know?" Tracee gushed to E! News' Will Marfuggi before the show. "Like the planets aligned, I couldn't have planned that."

And before Tracee gets on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we had to wonder if her mom shared any words of wisdom.

"Good hair and a good personality? You're golden," the Black-ish star explained. "If that heart is open and the hair is poppin', nobody cares what you have on."

Break a leg, girl! 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

2

You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Glamorous Transformation at the 2021 AMAs

3

Eddie Redmayne Calls The Danish Girl Role a “Mistake”

For complete coverage of the 2017 American Music Awards, watch E! News Monday night at 7 & 11 p.m.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

2

You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Glamorous Transformation at the 2021 AMAs

3

Eddie Redmayne Calls The Danish Girl Role a “Mistake”

4

Julianne Hough & Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing

5

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson