Diana Ross' Most Major Fashion Moments Ever

There ain't no mountain high enough to keep Diana Ross from slaying the style game.

As evidenced by the Lifetime Achievement Award she'll receive at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday, the matriarch of Motown has always been on tune when it came to hitting musical notes...and in tune with what was fashion-forward.

With trends going in and out of style over the past few decades, the "I'm Coming Home" singer has managed to evolve in her stage wardrobe choices but stay true to her inner diva—sequins, ruffles and all. It's no wonder she's stayed on top for many generations, from her days singing with The Supremes to going stylishly solo.