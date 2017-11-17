BTS Boys Dish on 2017 AMAs, Celeb Crushes and Favorite Music Artists

Watch : Boys of BTS Tease 2017 American Music Awards Performance

Meet BTS, the popular South Korean boy band that will perform at their first American Music Awards for the first time this Sunday.

The K-pop group, also known as Bangtan Boys or Beyond The Scene, is made up of seven members: Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga and V.

The boys chatted with E! News recently about their upcoming performance at the 2017 AMAs. They are set to perform their hit single "DNA."

"We're ready," J-Hope said with a big smile. "No problem."

Before their performance, they will chill backstage. No need for a long rider for this band; They are low-maintenance when it comes to green room requests.

"Oh my God they are so humble," RM joked. "All they need is bananas, a toothbrush and some cold water. We're so cheap."