Jared Leto, Lea Michele and Jenna Dewan-Tatum to Present at 2017 American Music Awards

We're just four days away from the 2017 American Music Awards!
On Tuesday it was announced that this year's AMAs, which will take place this Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross. And now E! News can exclusively share that Jared Leto, Lea Michele and Jenna Dewan-Tatum will all be presenters at the award show Sunday! The trio will each take the stage to help to honor the winners during the ceremony.
Heading into Sunday's show, Bruno Mars has eight nominations, while Drake, The Chainsmokers, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran each have five.
During the AMAs, Selena Gomez will be performing her new song, "Wolves," and Alessia Cara and Zedd will take the stage to sing "Stay." Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line, Alesso and watt will also be there to perform their song, "Let Me Go." And Portugal. The Man is set to hit the stage to perform "Feel It Still."
The AMAs will air Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. See the complete list of nominees HERE!