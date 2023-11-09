Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's Love Story: Meeting Cute, Falling Hard and Working on Happily Ever After

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Shares Best Relationship Advice

As a couple, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey seem inevitable.

"Twelve years ago, I said I Do to this incredible woman," Nick captioned an Instagram post for their July 15 wedding anniversary. "In the years since, we've created a beautiful life together with three amazing kids. Vanessa, not a day goes by that I'm not grateful for your love, your patience, your understanding, your fight and determination, your support, and your willingness to always work through the tough times. While we don't always have it all figured out, nor claim to, we know that together we can find our way. I love you baby!!

"Thanks for twelve incredible, exciting, unpredictably wonderful years together. Here's to many, many more……"

But if you think about where Nick was just a few months before he fell for Vanessa, his destiny as the fulfilled family man he is now wasn't in any way a sure thing.