Raise a glass because many Jersey Shore alums have a whole lot of love in their lives today.

Nearly a decade since they first burst onto the scene as Seaside Heights' resident party animals, there are plenty of updates when it comes to their cast's relationship statuses. Instead of strolling the boardwalk in search of a summer fling, many of the former cast members have gone on to find love, get married and become parents after the cameras shut off.

"This is our life now," JWoww dished to E! News last year as she snuggled her little girl Meilani. "It's kind of crazy from six, seven years ago. But this is our daily life, our daughters are our No. 1 fans and our No. 1 supporters."

While not all of the cast has welcomed little ones just yet, they have their share of romance. So, ahead of the finale of sequel series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, pause the GTL and catch up on the Jersey Shore stars' personal lives with a little help from this handy relationship status report: