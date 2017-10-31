Leather Skirts Under $100 You Can Wear Day or Night

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Oct. 31, 2017 2:31 PM
Leather weather is officially upon us and it truly is a good thing.
While that's got you stocking up on chunky boots, pleather pants and biker jackets, there's another silhouette to consider: the leather skirt.
Think about it: You can throw on an oversized sweater in the morning and look pulled together enough for a day at work. If you're concert-bound, pair with a graphic tee and do it up with the eyeliner. And don't even get us started on date night options (we're partial to lingerie-inspired tops).
If you arm yourself with a leather skirt (did we mention our below picks are all under $100?), you'll be set for any and all fall occasions.
Yeah, we know: You're all about it.
