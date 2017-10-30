Halloween-Themed Clothes That Aren't Costumes

Courtesy Wildfox
by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Oct. 30, 2017 1:13 PM
Halloween comes around but once a year and one thing's for sure: It's always a good time.
That's due mostly in part to the epic costumes and lit AF parties, but say you want to celebrate in an equally-as-festive, but more comfy way. Bring on the candy corn leggings, cheeky slogan tees and rad skeleton sweaters.
And so what if these picks are borderline cheesy? They're a completely acceptable low-key option for the office party or, heck, even for lounging around solo at home.
That overly festive spirit is what Halloween is all about!
PST by Project Social T Blame It on the Boos Graphic Tee, $32
Boohoo Plus Halloween I Put The Boo In Booty Slogan T-Shirt, $10
Boohoo Plus Katie Scream Queen Halloween Slogan T-Shirt, $10
If that's not getting into the holiday spirit, we don't know what is.
