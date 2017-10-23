Honeymoon season kicking off on the right note!

Katy Perry continued her pattern of crashing weddings over the weekend when she made a surprise appearance at the nuptials of one St. Louis, Missouri couple. The "Swish Swish" songstress was in town for a concert and staying at the Four Seasons Hotel at the same time Blonie Dudney and Hayley Rosenblum tied knot, making for one unforgettable opportunity to celebrate the bride and groom.

Wedding photographer Ray Prop tells E! News the reception was winding down when approximately 30 to 40 people began dancing through the venue in a train formation. "Mixed in with the sea of high-end tuxedos and formal evening gowns," he recalls, was Katy and her band wearing "sunglasses, tank tops, jeans, bandanas and backward hats."