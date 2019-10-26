Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Journey to Finding Their Perfect Photo Pose

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban always take the most adorable photos together.

Whenever we see them on the red carpet or just spending time together, they look so in love and cameras capture every sweet second of it. Having the kind of marriage that inspires lyrics about "maniac[s] in the bed" will keep you looking pretty loved up. The couple, who have two beautiful daughters, has been married since 2006 and from that time they've been on a journey to finding the perfect red carpet pose together.

From Kidman's movie and TV premiere events and many trips to the Oscars and Emmys to Urban, who celebrates a birthday on Saturday, Oct. 26, and his concerts, Grammy night appearances, and trips to the CMAs, the duo has had a lot of opportunities to practice posing. And their hard work and dedication has resulted in flawless pictures.

As a tribute to the couple, we're showing you photos of the duo striking variations of their signature pose over the years.

Take a look at the pics below to see Kidman and Urban perfect their photo pose!

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

May 19, 2013

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look in love at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival. 

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

Dave Benett/Getty Images

November 22, 2015

The Hollywood couple shows off their pose for cameras at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

May 13, 2015

The couple strikes their signature pose—leaning in and staring into each other's eyes—at the American Idol finale in Hollywood.

Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, SAG Awards 2016, Candids

Mark Davis/Getty Images for Turner

January 30, 2016

This candid pic proves that the couple does this pose IRL and not just on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ACM 2016

David Becker/Getty Images

April 3, 2016

In this pic, the couple gives a variation of their signature pose. Instead of staring into each other's eyes, Nicole looks down as Keith leans in to whisper in her ear. ADORABLE!

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

February 26, 2017

The duo is back to staring each other's eyes but Nicole makes the pic even more sweet by placing her hands on Keith's face.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

May 22, 2017

The two looks infatuated with each other on the red carper of the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Artists Of The Year

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT

October 18, 2017

This pose is everything and the couple now has it down to a science.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Facebook

November 8, 2017

The A-list couple shares an intimate kiss in this adorable picture that Nicole shared on Facebook. 

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman, 2017 Emmys, Candids

John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

September 17, 2017

In this 2017 Emmy Awards pic, it's Keith's turn to look down as Nicole leans in.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lincoln Center

May 29, 2018

Nicole and Keith embrace onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2018 CMAs

ABC

November 14, 2018

The fan-favorite couple embrace after Keith's win at the 2018 CMA Awards. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association

November 14, 2018

#Selfie! The country singer and actress pose for a picture at the CMA Awards. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

James D. Morgan/Getty Images)

January 24, 2019

The actress cuddles up to her husband during the semi-finals match at the Australian Open. 

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

April 7, 2019

This cute moment between the couple was captured at the 2019 ACM Awards. 

