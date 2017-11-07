American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

10 Red Carpet Beauty Products You Need to Get Ready

Nov 07, 2017
OK, so you're not a celeb living in Hollywood and hitting up red carpet premieres on the regular. What else is new?

But just because you're not attending the same glitzy events doesn't mean that your get-ready routine doesn't deserve the star treatment. What's that consist of you ask? Well aside from a little prep time spent in front of the mirror, you're going to need a few products to get the job done. 

It doesn't matter if it's a first date or a birthday party for your bestie that you're headed to, what you'll need to use to look your best is all the same. 

We swear: These 10 hair and makeup products will not lead you astray.

Red Lipstick

You can't possibly expect to be photographed without a dramatic red lip color, can you? Trust: A swipe of this subtly metallic liquid lipstick will stay put all night.

BUY IT: NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Cream Lipstick in Acme, $7.49 

Metallic Eye Shadow

When going full-on glam, bold eye shadow is a must (read: not just any basic shade will do). Enlist this limited-edition heavy metals-inspired palette with shimmery shades that range from nude to pitch black.

BUY IT: Urban Decay Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette, $55

Eyebrow Pencil

Full, well-shaped brows are a red carpet must (they do frame your eyes, the window to your soul, after all). This shaping pencil, specifically, is super-easy to use and totally goof proof.

BUY IT: Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill, $24

Perfume

One surefire way to feel instantly confident? Spritz on a little perfume. Our pick: Any scent that makes you smile (like this Kate Spade favorite with a playful ocean scent, for example). 

BUY IT: Kate Spade New York TRULYdazzling Eau de Toilette, $65

Brush Set

What good is all that makeup if you're not applying it correctly? Whether it's blush, eye shadow or setting powder, this brush kit has everything you need to get the job done the right way.

BUY IT: Morphe Set 502 9 Vegan Brushes, $39 

Mascara

Long lashes are always a good idea, but that goes double if you're headed somewhere special. A few coats of this collagen-infused formula and your lashes will reach new heights. Excellent. 

BUY IT: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $23

Hairspray

So you want your hairstyle to stay put all night long. Pro tip: Don't even think of leaving the house without setting the style with a strong-hold hairspray.

BUY IT: Redken Control Addict 28 Extra High-Hold Hairspray, $21 

Flat Iron

It doesn't matter how chic your outfit is or how perfect your makeup looks. If you're hair looks a mess, you're done for. Make locks sleek and polished with a little help from this expert tool.

BUY IT: CHI For Ulta Beauty Cosmic Emerald 1" Flat Iron, $99.95

Dry Shampoo

We all know that hair cooperates better when it has a little grip to hold the style. Give your roots a little texture with a few spritz of this dry shampoo and your look will be good-to-go.

BUY IT: Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo, $22

Highlighter

Whatever you do, don't forget highlighter. It's a final step that sometimes feels optional, but believe us: If it's a radiant glow you're after, this applied to the high points of your face will do the trick.

BUY IT: Dose of Colors Supreme Glow Highlighter, $28

Now, someone get this girl an actual red carpet! 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m., only on E!

