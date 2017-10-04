A Taco Bell x Forever 21 Collab & Other National Taco Day Swag

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 4, 2017 4:00 AM
Here's some free life advice: If you ever meet someone that doesn't like tacos, run.
Believe us when we say people that don't like tacos aren't your people and there is no better day to identify your people than today, on National Taco Day.
Heck, if they're as serious as you are about their taco obsession, they'll probably be sporting this (slightly aggressive) Taco Bell-inspired eye-makeup trend. And you better believe they'll be the first in line to scoop up Forever 21's new Taco Bell collection when it comes out on the 11th.
But since today is the big day, here are a few less-than-subtle but still totally chic pieces of decked out taco swag to help you fit in.
3D Taco Cuff Links, $65
Socksmith Tacos, $10
Taco bout a good time (sorry, had to).
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
