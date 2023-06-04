A Timeline of Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's Never-Ending Sex and the City Feud

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

We couldn't help but wonder…will Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's feud ever really go away?

While the Sex and the City co-stars have spent more time denying rumors of any animosity than actually playing Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones in the last decade, there's no denying there's definitely some bad blood between them after plans for a third Sex and the City film fell through in 2018.

Which is why fans were shocked when it was confirmed that Catrall would be returning as Samantha in the upcoming second season of Max's And Just Like That... after initially choosing to sit out of the revival series that reunited Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. But that doesn't mean viewers will actually see Cattrall interact with any of her former co-stars, as Variety reported she didn't actually see or speak to them while filming her one scene this spring.

So there's that.