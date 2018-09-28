16 Caffeine-Infused Beauty Products If You're Obsessed With Coffee

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 6:00 AM

Shopping: Coffee Products

Can we get an amen because today is the day we tell you about your new fave beauty ingredient: coffee. 

If you're a caffeine lover already let us remind you of the eye-opening benefits of the little brown bean. Well, not only is this what you get when you gulp it, it's what you get when you apply it, too. 

Seriously, if you don't already have caffeine eye masks, face serums or face mists stashed in your beauty cabinet, get on it. Not only does the ingredient tighten and depuff your skin, its one super efficient (not to mention great smelling) way to look well rested (even if you might not be). 

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Face Mask

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, $39

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Mask

100% Pure Bright Eyes Mask, $7

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Cellulite Cream

Cinq Mondes Slimming Coffee Cream, $58

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Serum

Ferulic + Retinol Triple Correction Eye Serum by Dr. Dennis Gross, $68

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Perfume

Tom Ford Cafe Rose Perfume, $235

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Face Scrub

Frank Body Creamy Face Scrub, $22

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Face Mist

Origins Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist, $23

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Shampoo

Marc Anthony Grow Long Caffeine Ginseng Shampoo, $4

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Cream

La Roche-Posay Pigmentclar Eyes, $43

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Body Scrub

Juara Invigorating Coffee Scrub, $38

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye Cream

100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, $26

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Face Oil

S.W. Basics Oil Serum, $28

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Body Scrub

Anatomicals Glow Thanks To Joe Coffee Salt Scrub, $16

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Lip Scrub

Java Skincare Demitasse Lip Scrub, $9

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Body Scrub

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $18

Branded: Coffee Beauty

Eye De-Puffing Gel

Dr. Brandt No More Baggage Eye De-Puffing Gel, $42

As if we needed one more reason to hit up the beauty aisle. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

