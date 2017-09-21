5 Fall Wardrobe Staples You Should Seriously Invest in Right Now

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Sep. 21, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Branded: Fall 5

For some reason, around this time every year, we get a serious itch to do some wardrobe restocking.

Maybe it's that back-to-school feeling that creeps up every September, or maybe it's just another excuse for us to feel better about dropping some dough on a fresh new outfit. But instead of spending $200 here and $50 there on sporadic spending sprees at discount stores (nothing wrong with a Forever21 pit stop FYI), take a pause and really think about the things you need this fall. By investing in a few high-quality (and yes, expensive) staples, you'll actually be doing yourself a huge favor.

The trick: Keep your fall purchases relatively classic so that each and everyone one of them pairs flawlessly with the things already hanging in your closet.

Classic Leather Jacket 

Branded: Fall 5

No surprise that it's chillier this time of year and a butter-soft moto jacket looks just as chic over jeans and a sweater as it does over a floral-print dress. 

Victoria, Victoria Beckham Leather Biker Jacket, $1,590

White Booties

Branded: Fall 5

You're naturally inclined to scoop up a pair of booties come fall, but this year make an update by doing it in a bright white instead of black. Trust: White goes with everything, too. 

Neous Bamboo Leather Ankle Boots, $700

Black Jeans 

Branded: Fall 5

Hello pants season! Trade in those cutoffs and mini skirts, but instead of classic denim, a pitch black version works for the office, date night and beyond. The key, of course: Make sure they hug your curves the exact right way. 

J Brand Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $263

Leather Satchel  

Branded: Fall 5

Everyone loves a good handbag moment, and most of us would agree that it's an ideal place to splurge. After all, it is something you wear every day. For fall, a work-friendly satchel is practical without looking bulky. 

COACH 1941 Rogue 25' Leather Satchel, $595

Velvet Heels  

Branded: Fall 5

And for those times when you want to dress up your fall look (be it jeans or a LBD)? The strappy velvet heel route will never, ever lead you astray. 

Gianvito Rossi Velvet Portofino Heels, $815

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion , Style Collective

Trending Stories

Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: April Horoscopes

What's Your April Shopping Horoscope? Fenty Lip Gloss, Python Booties & More

Ariel Winter, Stars Without Makeup

Stars Without Makeup

E-Comm: Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz Share Their Latest Obsessions

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

E-Comm: Good American Sale

Shop Up to 60% Off at Good American Right Now

E-Comm: Drunk Elephant Cleanser

Drunk Elephant's Makeup-Melting Butter Cleanser Drops Today

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.