If you're someone who wears eyeglasses, count yourself lucky.

Not only is a rad pair of opticals one easy way to jazz up your lackluster fall outfit, the pair you own also says a lot about who you are as a person.

For instance, if a retro pair of cat-eyes is your daily pick, it's safe to stay that you like to stand out. So it stands to reason that anything else in your closet will feel one-of-a-kind, too. But maybe, you're a little more under-the-radar and prefer classic round-wire frames. Chances are your closet is similarly stocked with very practical pieces.

To find out the fall staple you should snatch up this season, keep scrolling.