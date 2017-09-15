by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 2:20 PM
If you're someone who wears eyeglasses, count yourself lucky.
Not only is a rad pair of opticals one easy way to jazz up your lackluster fall outfit, the pair you own also says a lot about who you are as a person.
For instance, if a retro pair of cat-eyes is your daily pick, it's safe to stay that you like to stand out. So it stands to reason that anything else in your closet will feel one-of-a-kind, too. But maybe, you're a little more under-the-radar and prefer classic round-wire frames. Chances are your closet is similarly stocked with very practical pieces.
To find out the fall staple you should snatch up this season, keep scrolling.
If you aren't afraid of color, keep the theme going as you're shopping for your fall wardrobe. A splurge-worthy sweater in a bright red, complete with a cheeky graphic, is the perfect way to say I'm serious, but also fun.
Warby Parker Leighty Eyeglasses, Starting at $95; Chinti and Parker Jacquard Heart Cashmere Sweater, $475
You're into that whole retro thing, and for good reason: You're an original. And when searching for your fall footwear, no basic booties for you! Advice: The sock-boot trend is just risky enough that you're sure to standout with this pick.
Warby Parker Holcomb Eyeglasses, Starting at $145; Tony Bianco Diddy Heel, $120
Classic wire-rim frames never go out of style, and that's exactly why they're your go-to. On that same note, you only invest in other forever-classics, too. Trust: This textured biker jacket is all you need for fall.
Warby Parker Abbott Eyeglasses, Starting at $145; T by Alexander Wang Textured-Leather Biker Jacket, $540
If you fall somewhere between old-fashioned and trendy, thick frames in a fun print are your vibe. Transfer that sensibility over when you go accessory shopping this fall. A classy satchel in a rich camel leather, perhaps?
Warby Parker Kimball Eyeglasses, Starting at $95; Loeffler Randall Minimal Rider Bag, $550
You're innately cool, we get it. As if the clear frames weren't enough to get the point across, how about a stark white pair of seasonal booties to swap in instead of basic black?
Warby Parker Carver Eyeglasses, Starting at $95; Dear Frances Vera Mid Boots, $550
And if you're the trendiest girl in the room? We know you're swapping out your glasses seasonally, so do the same with your handbags. Up next: This gorgeous teal bucket bag that's not insanely expensive.
Warby Parker Tansley Eyeglasses, Starting at $145; Cafune Mini Basket Bucket Bag, $410
You're not flashy, but you like to standout. That's why a high-quality (emphasis on not cheap) flannel shirt that you can wear again and again is your perfect fall pick.
Warby Parker Addie Eyeglasses, Starting at $145; Current/Elliott The Prep School Plaid Cotton-Flannel Shirt, $90
