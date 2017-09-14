27 Fall Work Clothes You'll Be Happy You Invested In This Season

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Sep. 14, 2017 3:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Branded: Professional Pieces

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Excuse us for saying this, but dressing for the office is usually a snooze fest.

First and foremost, you need to look professional and let's face it: That, more often than not, translates into some pretty drab wardrobe choices. Exhibit A: It's hardly inspiring to wear basic black slacks on your weekends off. Not to mention the fact that if you're shelling out for afancy blazer, you're going to want to get as much mileage out of it as you can.

Well, we're here to tell you work wear you actually want to wear does exist. And since you're probably restocking the closet for fall, we did the research for you.

Believe us: These fall staples are well worth spending your hard-earned paycheck on.

Branded: Professional

Joie

Joie Mehira Leopard-Print Linen Blazer, $149

Branded: Professional

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia Riley Skirt, $224

Branded: Professional

Marc Fisher

Marc Fisher LTD Mellie Fringe Pump, $180

Article continues below

Branded: Professional

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang Chain-Embellished Crepe Blazer, $358

Branded: Professional

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Camari Beaded Skirt, $219

Branded: Professional

Alexis

Alexis x Revolve Nicolette Blouse, $286

Article continues below

Branded: Professional

Wilt

Wilt Slim Slant Shifted Skirt, $108

Branded: Professional

House of Harlow 1960

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Arthur Top, $158

Branded: Professional

Smythe

Smythe Mini Double Breasted Blazer, $895

Article continues below

Branded: Professional

Milly

Milly Gabby Top, $348

Branded: Professional Pieces

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Emily Pant, $170

Branded: Professional

Carolina K

Carolina K Emma Blouse, $226

Article continues below

Branded: Professional

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Klayton Bootie, $349

Branded: Professional

BCBGeneration

BCBGeneration Wrap Hem Button Up, $78

Branded: Professional

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Abbegale Jacket, $398

Article continues below

Branded: Professional

Velvet by Graham & Spencer

Velvet by Graham & Spencer Dalary Blouse, $150

Branded: Professional

Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $65

Branded: Professional

Frame

Frame Stretch Velvet Blazer, $575

Article continues below

Branded: Professional

Topshop

Topshop Floral Print Wrap Blouse, $46

Branded: Professional

J. Crew

J.Crew Parke Blazer, $178

Branded: Professional

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Larna Dress, $199

Article continues below

Branded: Professional

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Masserole Top, $190

Branded: Professional

Gucci

Gucci GG Marmont Pump, $795

Branded: Professional

Topshop

Topshop Animal Bluson Sleeve Blouse, $65

Article continues below

Branded: Professional

Club Monaco

Club Monaco Christobelle Pant, $190

Branded: Professional Pieces

Joseph

Joseph Ben Crepe Straight-Leg Pants, $198

Branded: Professional Pieces

Etro

Etro Metallic Jacquard Straight-Leg Pants, $198

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Style Collective

Trending Stories

Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: April Horoscopes

What's Your April Shopping Horoscope? Fenty Lip Gloss, Python Booties & More

Celine Dion Birthday, Best Looks

Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

E-Comm: Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

Top 10 Sunglasses on Major Sale Right Now

E-Comm: Taylor Hill, Coachella

How to Pack for Coachella Like a Victoria's Secret Angel

E-Comm: Our Favorite Anthropologie Plus-Size Picks

Shop Our Favorites From Anthropologie's New Plus-Size Line

Eva Mendes

Shopping With the Stars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.