22 Oversized Sweaters to Ease You Into Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Sep. 9, 2017 6:00 AM
Depending on where in the country you're located, you're either currently experiencing the seasonal phenomenon known as sweater weather, or you're about to be.
Regardless, it's mandatory that you stock up on cozy oversized pullovers just for the occasion. This is by no means new information, nor is the roomy sweater trend new, but for some reason it's always just as exciting as it was the year before.
Call us sweater hoarders if you wish, but we promise: These 22 picks are just the items you need to get you in the mood for fall.
SJYP STEVE J & YONI P Embroidered Ribbed Striped Cotton-Blend Turtleneck sweater, $195
Now all you're missing is a pumpkin spice latte in hand!
