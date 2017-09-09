22 Oversized Sweaters to Ease You Into Fall

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Sep. 9, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Depending on where in the country you're located, you're either currently experiencing the seasonal phenomenon known as sweater weather, or you're about to be.

Regardless, it's mandatory that you stock up on cozy oversized pullovers just for the occasion. This is by no means new information, nor is the roomy sweater trend new, but for some reason it's always just as exciting as it was the year before.

Call us sweater hoarders if you wish, but we promise: These 22 picks are just the items you need to get you in the mood for fall.

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Essentiel Antwerp

Essentiel Antwerp Oversized Sweater, $162

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

H&M

H&M Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $60

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Madewell

Madewell Cotton-Blend Sweater, $80

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs Metallic Intarsia Cotton Sweater, $295

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Acne Studios

Acne Studios Rives Mohair Cardigan, $520

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

RedValentino

RedValentino Cloud Mohair-Blend Sweater, $490

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

SJYP STEVE J & YONI P

SJYP STEVE J & YONI P Embroidered Ribbed Striped Cotton-Blend Turtleneck sweater, $195

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Patagonia

Patagonia Women's Off Country Turtleneck, $99

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

H&M

H&M Knit Wool Sweater, $60

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Joseph

Joseph Oversized Wool Turtleneck Sweater, $345

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Acne Studios

Acne Studios Rhira Striped Knitted Sweater, $370

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

H&M

H&M Loose-Knit Sweater, $60

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Topshop

Topshop Oversized Wool V-Neck Jumper, $80

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Equipment

Equipment Sloane Cashmere Sweater, $270

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Lingua Franca

Lingua Franca Feminist Embroidered Cashmere Sweater, $360

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

H&M

H&M Fine-Knit Sweater, $20

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Topshop

Topshop Oversized Funnel Neck Jumper, $75

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Chinti and Parker

Chinti and Parker Printed Cashmere Sweater, $575

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Acne Studios

Acne Studios Deborah Wool Sweater, $390

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Topshop

Topshop Lingerie Aran Jumper, $65

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Mainbooth

Mainbooth Oversized Block Sweater(black), $84

Article continues below

Branded: Oversized Sweaters

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Cotton-Blend Mokcneck Sweater, $99

Now all you're missing is a pumpkin spice latte in hand!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Top Stories , VG , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective

Trending Stories

Latest News
Issa Rae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Garner, Tom Brady, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's April Fools' Day Prank Has Fans Wondering If Hailey Is Pregnant

Issa Rae

Did Issa Rae Just Address Her Rumored Engagement to Louis Diame?

John Cena

John Cena's Mystery Woman Revealed: 5 Things to Know About Shay Shariatzadeh

Nipsey Hussle

Inside the Inspiring Life and Tragic Death of Nipsey Hussle

Ross Butler, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Ross Butler Joins To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel as BFF to Noah Centineo

Nipsey Hussle

How Nipsey Hussle Stood Up to Violence Before His Untimely Death

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.