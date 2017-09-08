15 Makeup Mirrors With Lights You Didn't Know You Needed

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 8, 2017 2:18 PM

Branded: Lighted Mirrors

Known fact: Natural lighting is best when it comes to applying your makeup.

But just because a good dose of sunshine helps you apply your foundation flawlessly, doesn't mean it's easy to come by. What if you're trying to do your makeup in the evening? What if your apartment gets no direct sunlight? Enter: the genius invention of lighted makeup mirrors. From old Hollywood versions with giant bulbs to less obvious touch-sensitive surfaces, there's a plethora of well-lit options to choose from.

One thing they all have in common: The ability to help you get the job done right.

Keep scrolling to find your new favorite vanity accessory!

Contemporary Mirror

Kimball & Young Square 3X LED Mirror, $330

Touch Mirror

Impressions Vanity Co. Touch 2.0 LED Vanity Mirror, $45

Hanging Mirror

Elegant Furniture & Lighting Nova 28-Inch Square LED Mirror in White, $217

Hollywood Glow Mirror

Impressions Hollywood Glow XL 2.0 Vanity Mirror, $480

Folding Mirror

Conair Double-Sided Lighted Make-Up Mirror, $46

Trifold Mirror

Impressions Vanity Co. Touch 3.0 LED Trifold Makeup Mirror, $59

Freestanding Mirror

Cheval Freestanding Jewelry Armoire with LED Lights, $190

10x Magnification Mirror

Jerdon Portable LED Lighted Adjustable Makeup Mirror, 10X Magnification White, $30

Double-Sided Mirror

Conair Double-Sided Lighted Makeup Mirror, $30

Compact Mirror

Top Cheer Lady Makeup 8 LED Lights Cosmetic Folding Portable Compact Pocket Mirror Lamps, $7

5x/10x Magnification Mirror

Spotlite HD Natural Daylight LED 5X/10X Mirror Magnification, $70

Glamour Mirror

Zadro Surround Lighted Glamour Mirror, $200

Travel Mirror

Zadro LED Lighted Travel Mirror, $40

Mini 15x Magnification Mirror

Tweezerman Mini 15X LED Mirror, $24

Wide View Mirror

Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Pro Wide View, $400

Lighted makeup mirror, what would we do without you?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

