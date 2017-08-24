Jennifer Love Hewitt, was that you?? And is that a perm??

The 38-year-old Party of Five, The Client List and Criminal Minds alum, who joined Instagram this week, posted on her page her first Throwback Thursday pic, which shows herself as one sassy-looking kid, wearing spectacular late '80s/early '90s styles, such as a beaded turtleneck, colorful bracelets and her then-wild hair tied in a top ponytail.

"My eleven year old self had a lot of confidence. #hairgoals#fashionist," she wrote.

