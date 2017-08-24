by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 24, 2017 12:49 PM
Jennifer Love Hewitt, was that you?? And is that a perm??
The 38-year-old Party of Five, The Client List and Criminal Minds alum, who joined Instagram this week, posted on her page her first Throwback Thursday pic, which shows herself as one sassy-looking kid, wearing spectacular late '80s/early '90s styles, such as a beaded turtleneck, colorful bracelets and her then-wild hair tied in a top ponytail.
"My eleven year old self had a lot of confidence. #hairgoals#fashionist," she wrote.
For the 15th anniversary of The OC's premiere, the actress posted a TBT of the cast. Alongside the pic, she wrote, "15 year anniversary of The OC. I can't believe it. I also can't believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt. #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocbitch #ew."
The songstress has had a successful career spanning over six decades. She posted one picture of her recording back in the 1970s writing, "I always love being in the studio."
The Good Place star is no stranger to awesome TBT photos, and this one was no exception. She posted this adorable childhood pic writing, "#tbt to my cowlick in its younger years."
"Happy birthday to this incredible woman who has inspired, impressed and supported me for more than 3 decades. @nicolekidman I absolutely love you. #bossladies #soulsisters," the Adore actress write to her BFF alongside this silly throwback.
The newly engaged comedian shared this throwback to Instagram writing, "My mom just sent me this from 8th grade ... i cant stop laughing at the fact that i always been pure trash." His fiancée Ariana Grande hilariously commented, "where ya mixtape @."
Hey Carrie Bradshaw! The Sex and the City star shared a shot from her days on the famous series writing, "I remember every single detail of this eve. That tube top and those 'sailor' pants barely had a night off."
Victoria Beckham showed her support for England in the World Cup by posting this throwback of the girl group, captioning it, "Looking like it's gonna happen, knowing that the time is right… We've got the glory in our sights' Come on @England!"
The model posted an adorable shot of her and her brother to celebrate his 19th birthday.
The actress looked back on her recent project with a #TBT. "1998 Dawson's Creek behind the scenes. Holiday get together. Fun times! Thank u."
"If I could go back in time—I'd whisper in this kid's ear, 'Don't worry, it's going to be okay. Ignore the bullying. All the kids that call you ‘Big nose' are one day going to kiss your ass. Do not stop believing in yourself!'" the Full House star captioned this adorable old head shot.
To celebrate Father's Day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared this adorable picture of her and her dad writing, "I know I'm posting this early but you're so heavy on my mind tonight. Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world. I miss you so much dad."
The Teen Wolf star shared this hilarious old headshot writing, "Insomnia sucks but I'm cracking up looking through old photos. That hair lol. #tbf Throwback!"
"This is when i was an Abercrombie and Fitch model, and a pose I created called the 'gut-itch.' Probably sold several couple white tanks with that gut-itch pose. I try not to do it anymore, I can't handle the attention," the actress hilariously wrote with a picture from the late '90s.
"My eleven year old self had a lot of confidence. #hairgoals#fashionist," she wrote on Instagram.
"7th grade fake smile #tbt," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"Mom liked to play dress up. #tbt," she wrote.
"The true essence of me. #tbt," the actress wrote on Instagram.
Stars Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell posted this photo of them on the set of 7th Heaven with Barry Watson.
"Found this gem! #tbt to the good ole days with my fellow alien@jessicabiel and poor human@realbarrywatson ! Too bad we never had any fun together!" Mitchell wrote.
"Photo evidence I was rocking mom jeans way before I was actually a mom," Biel said.
"TBT This is what I was working with at age 14. Acne. Frizz. Haircuts by my friend @sorayaweddings and homemade jewelry cuz money was tight," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"Like now, I had days when I felt beautiful and proud and days when I felt low and despondent," she said. "Like now, I mostly tried not to worry about what I look like because I also have a powerful brain, lots of abilities, kindness and creativity and at the end of the day, those inner qualities are what I value the most about myself. But yeah, looking fine feels good too so, ya know, #balance The thing I know now that I didn't back then is that any energy I put into looking cute has to be about me and not about pleasing or attracting anybody else. Being praised for my looks is nice but not nearly as satisfying as being praised for my accomplishments or deeds."
"#tbt"
"#TBT me at 14 or 15 wearing a bedazzled shirt that said POPSTAR. (with chocolate in my teeth yerp)"
"#TBT to when I threw an anti valentines day party at @taolasvegas!! LOL!! Vegas!!! Come celebrate my birthday with me and my friends @taolasvegas in the @venetianVegas on the 4th of July!! Tickets at Taolasvegas.com/Events #ILoveTao and #MikeSnedegar"
"#TBT with @Shaq, this picture is too funny! Any ideas for a fun caption?"
"#TBT I think my posing was better at five"
"Ready to the show..How about the hairdo?? hahahaha #tbt #1992 #greatmemories"
"Me. #ThisIsWar. The #MARShawk. #ThrowbackThursday #tbt"
"My friend Seth #tbt"
"Flawless legends! Our queen @rupaulofficial with her childhood hero Diana Ross! #TBT"
*Baby and bee emojis*
"#TBT I miss you boo"
"#tbt can't think of a caption, sorta self explanatory isn't it? #finallythecatthatgoeswiththehouse"
"#TBT Not sure how old I am in this pic...9-ish?"
"#tbt so fresh & so clean clean"
"My grill in 1988"
"In honor of #TBT may I present the cover of my NEXXXT single"
"#tbt to the day my parents chose to print THIS shot..I can't imagine what the others must've looked like. #Iwaseithermauledbymylittlebabysisterorourpetcatfluffy #RIPfluffybutthatswhatyougetformaulingmyface"
"#TBT 2003 I auditioned for Star Search & America's Most Talented Kids that year. This was from a photoshoot for my 'portfolio' at the time. Lol This was also the one & only time I've ever had braids...never again. Omg. #braceface #13"
"In Cabo for my ❤️'s 25th birthday. #tbt"
"2004"
"#TBT dash dolls"
"#TBT Me & my best friend in the entire world on summer vacation at the beach. I don't know what year this is. OMG. We're cute, @bemoharris! #youngwildfree"
"#TBT being gnarly with my man Danger Mouse #GnarlsBarkley"
"#tbt to when I had the coolest overalls known to man and could've maybe taken a few lessons from @allanface about blush"
"Evidence that I've always loved #cats. #tbt"
"#tbt to @jessetyler in Modern Family's first marketing poster. Someone approved this!"
"Halloween dance circa 84? With @JacquieAddeo. My first #throwbackthursday"
"An Epic #ThrowbackThursday - me, a speedo, a lawnmower. Discuss....."
"TBT season 1 we were babies!!! @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @shaym"
