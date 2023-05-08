How Derek Jeter Went From Baseball's Most Famous Bachelor to Married Father of 4

Watch : Derek Jeter & Wife Hannah Dream With Their "Eyes Wide Open" With Jeep

For the 20 years he played professional baseball, did anyone have the world at his feet more than Derek Jeter?

The New York Yankees shortstop gave his adoring fans what they wanted in the form of five World Series titles, earning him nicknames like "Captain Clutch" and "Mr. November." In turn, Jeter was gifted with fame, hundreds of millions of dollars, 14 trips to the MLB All-Star Game and more female attention than any one man might know what to do with. In January 2020, he was one vote shy of becoming only the second player ever to be unanimously voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

And now he's fielding his own impressive team, having welcomed his fourth child with wife Hannah Jeter. Son Kaius Green Jeter was born May 5, joining big sisters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 17 months, on the family lineup.

"The great thing with having kids is regardless of how your day went, most days they're happy to see when you come home," Jeter told E! News in March, not letting on that he'd soon have one more smiling face awaiting him. "And that's a great feeling. Regardless of how good or bad your day was, your kids at this age are happy to see you. It doesn't get any better than that."

That, of course, is what a lot of admirers had to say about Jeter's former life.