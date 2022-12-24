Why the Murder of Laci Peterson Remains So Haunting to This Day

Watch : Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

To look at Scott Peterson before Christmas Eve in 2002 was to see a young, handsome family man, a 30-year-old fertilizer salesman living in Modesto, Calif., who was about to become a first-time dad.

To look at him at almost any time since is to see one thing: a murderer.

Scott was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Dec. 8, 2021, in the deaths of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, the culmination of a 15-year effort to get him off of death row.

But the 50-year-old lost his bid for a new trial, a judge ruling Dec. 20—almost 20 years to the day after Laci disappeared—that though a juror had provided answers to a court questionnaire that were "false in certain respects," she was not "motivated by pre-existing or improper bias" and her presence on the jury didn't prevent Scott from getting a fair trial, per documents obtained by NBC Bay Area.

Scott can appeal the ruling. His defense team has posited that Laci was killed when she walked in on burglars, after her husband had left the house for the day.