by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Aug. 14, 2017 3:39 PM
Summer might be winding down, but Bachelor in Paradise is just getting started.
Starting with tonight's premiere, there will be drama-filled good times a plenty (don't you worry), but, more notably, let's talk about the BIP fashion scene. Every season the girls (and heck, even the guys) really seem to nail that summer off-duty look. (You know: The one that really lends itself to the cool-girl Instagram aesthetic you're going for with your outfits.)
Sure, you might not be heading to the set yourself, but at least you can dress like it.
Shop below and tell us: Would you wear any of these looks to Paradise?
Raye Mia Heels, $190
Solid and Striped + Staud Sophia Lace-Up Ribbed Swimsuit, $170
Blue Life Tasha Top, $75
Astr Penelope Dress, $110
Paradise, here you come!
