Large Scale Pendant Lights That Will Transform Your Living Space

We can't all be Joanna Gaines from HGTV's Fixer Upper, but we certainly can try.
If you consider yourself a novice in the home décor arena, here's a tip: Start small and focus on one thing at a time. For instance, did you know that a large scale pendant in your kitchen, living room or office can totally transform the feel of the space?
It's true: Overhead lighting is often ignored, but when you're looking at a space as a whole, it's really the one thing that anchors the room.
In a kitchen, for example, you can line a few pendants up right over the center island. Or, alternatively, try a multi-bulb fixture in a cozy breakfast nook.
No matter the room, the possibilities (and options) are endless.
Gold Starburst Pendant
Starburst 12-Light Pendant, $649
Which one can you see in your space?
