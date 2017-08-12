Large Scale Pendant Lights That Will Transform Your Living Space

We can't all be Joanna Gaines from HGTV's Fixer Upper, but we certainly can try.

If you consider yourself a novice in the home décor arena, here's a tip: Start small and focus on one thing at a time. For instance, did you know that a large scale pendant in your kitchen, living room or office can totally transform the feel of the space?

It's true: Overhead lighting is often ignored, but when you're looking at a space as a whole, it's really the one thing that anchors the room.