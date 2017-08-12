Large Scale Pendant Lights That Will Transform Your Living Space

We can't all be Joanna Gaines from HGTV's Fixer Upper, but we certainly can try. 

If you consider yourself a novice in the home décor arena, here's a tip: Start small and focus on one thing at a time. For instance, did you know that a large scale pendant in your kitchen, living room or office can totally transform the feel of the space?

It's true: Overhead lighting is often ignored, but when you're looking at a space as a whole, it's really the one thing that anchors the room.

 

In a kitchen, for example, you can line a few pendants up right over the center island. Or, alternatively, try a multi-bulb fixture in a cozy breakfast nook.

No matter the room, the possibilities (and options) are endless.

 

Branded: Pendants

Modern Farmhouse Pendant

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Carmen 4-Light Pendant, $109

Branded: Pendants

Aged Oak Pendant

Feiss Allier Aged Oak 1-Light Pendant, $659

Branded: Pendants

Cone Pendant

Philippe Starck for Flos Ktribe S2 Pendant, $695

Branded: Pendants

Glass & Brass Pendant

Chelsea House Randolf 3-Light Pendant, $655

Branded: Pendants

Aged Brass Pendant

Rialto 5-Light Pendant in Aged Brass, $629

Branded: Pendants

Wire Rim Pendant

Jonah Takagi for Roll & Hill Bluff City Pendant, $750

Branded: Pendants

Retro Pendant

Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen Lighting PH5 Pendant Lamp, $996

Branded: Pendants

1-Light Pendant

Feiss Harrow 1-Light Pendant, $409

Branded: Pendants

Gold Starburst Pendant

Starburst 12-Light Pendant, $649

Branded: Pendants

Aqua-Colored Glass Pendant

Jamie Yong Clark 1-Light Aqua Pendant, $289

Branded: Pendants

Antique Brass and Glass Pendant

Arteriors Home Reeves Large Antique Brass and Glass Pendant, $248

Branded: Pendants

Crystal Pendant

Constructs 3-Light Pendant, $509

Branded: Pendants

Geometric Tri LED Pendant

Scott Bridgens and Simon James Geometric Tri LED Pendant, $2,395

Branded: Pendants

Bronze Dome Pendant

Cyan Design Large Carson Pendant, $435

Branded: Pendants

8-Light Large Pendant

Troy Lighting Jackson 8-Light Large Pendant, $1,520

Which one can you see in your space? 

