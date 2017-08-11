How to Style Your Yoga Pants for Every Weekend Scenario

Dream scenario: You get to wear yoga pants all weekend-long.

What if we told you all it takes to manifest your yoga-pants dreams is a few key styling tips? Sure, the outfit you wear to stay in all day and order takeout will differ from the one you wear to brunch with your BFFs. But the one thing those outfits have in common? You guessed it: basic black yoga pants.

We're not telling you to go so far as to take your spandex out on the town to go clubbing in. But we will say: For virtually every other low-key weekend scenario, your go-to yoga pants are totally appropriate.